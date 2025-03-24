To unlock more of my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

Earlier this month, TikTok users began to notice a scarcity of fresh memes circulating on the platform. Normally, there are dozens of memes in circulation simultaneously, but lately things have slowed down. By mid-March, there hadn’t been any major breakout memes or viral personalities. TikTokers began to declare that we’d officially entered a "Meme Drought" dubbed the “Great Meme Depression of 2025."

TikTok user goofangel was among the first to notice the lack of memes. He posted a video to the platform on March 10th highlighting the absence of new viral content. He pointed out that while the "I Call Patrick Subaru" meme had resurfaced, it originally dated back to March 2021, not exactly a fresh meme. “When I’m really old I’m going to tell my grandkids about the TikTok great depression… we haven’t had a single original meme,” he says to his camera.

Discussion of the depression spread like wildfire, with TikTokers creating meta commentary and ironic content about the trend. Users shared videos and images referencing the 1929 Great Depression, captioning them to reflect the contemporary meme scarcity.

By this past weekend, the phenomenon had reached Instagram Reels, the natural endpoint of all meme culture. By then, the meme depression or drought had itself become a meme, thereby quenching users thirst for viral, iterative content.

The concept of a meme depression could not have happened without rampant Viralflation over the past few years. The massive proliferation of meme-based content and the inflation of view counts short form video apps paired with algorithmic feeds has produced a relentless fire hose of viral content.

This inflation contributes to a relentless demand for fresh content, pressuring creators to produce new material continuously, or to identify new memes or memeable creators/people to stay current and at the top of people’s feeds. The rapid consumption cycle means that memes and trends have shorter lifespans, leading to quicker burnout among both creators and consumers. The meme drought of March 2025 can be seen as a manifestation of this exhaustion, where the internet's insatiable appetite for novelty led to a temporary creative standstill.​

The internet's fragmentation into niche communities has also resulted in a siloed internet. While TikTok remains a primary driver of meme culture, new formats have emerged on other apps throughout the month of March. There are just fewer and fewer unified cultural moments that everyone experiences simultaneously. The meme drought highlights this fragmentation, and ironically solves for it when the absence of universally recognized memes became a shared experience in itself, uniting users in their collective thirst for fresh memes. :)

YouTuber Kat Abughazaleh is running for congress

Former Media Matters staffer and social media influencer Kat Abughazaleh announced that she’s running to represent Illinois’ Ninth Congressional District for the U.S. House of Representatives, vowing to do everything in her power to run the most accessible and transparent campaign in American history. Kat shared a video calling for Democratic leaders “to grow a fucking spine” and promoting “a vision that is bigger than what we have been told is possible.”

I am extremely biased because Kat is a friend, but she is one of the most brilliant, thoughtful, devoted and moral people I know. She has devoted her career to fighting right-wing extremism, majoring in security policy in college and monitoring Fox News’ primetime lineup for progressive watchdog Media Matters (MMFA) from 2020 to 2024.

She creates amazing explainer videos about Fox News and general right-wing misinformation and propaganda. Last year, she was one of The New Republic’s 25 Political Influencers to Watch, she covered the DNC as a credentialed creator, and was also subpoenaed and deposed by Elon Musk’s army of corporate lawyers last year in his lawsuit against her former employer Media Matters(!!), a lawsuit that led to her and 11 other coworkers being laid off.

“As Democratic leaders in both the House and Senate buckle under Elon Musk and Donald Trump’s authoritarian dismantling of our government, I am bringing my experience identifying and defeating right-wing extremism to the campaign trail,” she said.

“This campaign is about building power for people, not about giving handouts to greedy corporations and useless consultants,” she added. “Where current Democratic leaders are failing to even put up the slightest opposition to attacks on Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, USAID, and other essential government services, I am ready to fight to defend the interests of this district and the country as a whole.”

You can follow and support her campaign here.

What I’m reading

Social Media Bans for Children Ignore the Reality of Digital Life

Parents are better served developing digital literacy skills than trying to recreate their own childhoods. - Bloomberg

Chris Rufo’s Big Right-Wing Score

The extreme far right operative known for attacking DEI, landed a huge prize from a major right-wing funder, granting him a $300,000 stipend. Once again, it pays to be fascist in America. - Important Context

At This Point, Silicon Valley Militarists Aren’t Just Greedy—They’re Bloodthirsty

By all means, let’s unite around a common purpose. But that purpose shouldn’t be a supposedly more efficient way to build killing machines. - The Nation

What’s the Matter with Abundance?

“Abundance” by Ezra Klein and Derek Thompson is new packaging for a tried-and-failed attempt to escape from history on a rocket ship. This third way is well trod, by everyone from Bill Clinton to Barack Obama to today’s Democratic Party insiders. - The Baffler

Inside Google’s Two-Year Frenzy to Catch Up With OpenAI

The search giant should’ve been first to the chatbot revolution. It wasn’t. So it punched back with late nights, layoffs—and lowering some guardrails. One Google executive “switched from calling her sister during her commutes to gabbing out loud with Gemini Live.” - WIRED

These People Found Fame and Money—on LinkedIn

The site, once known for wonky posts and career congratulations, is getting the influencer treatment as more workers mix the personal with the professional. - WSJ

We Need Mandatory Masking in Healthcare, and We Need it Now

Healthcare facilities should protect patients from Covid and other airborne diseases. Instead they push out of date droplet dogma and endangering sick people’s lives and killing patients. - The Disabled Ginger

