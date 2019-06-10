The Groups Where Thousands of Facebook Users Ask for Money
Peer-to-peer aid groups have become a lifeline for those who can’t cover small expenses.
I wrote about how more and more Americans are living paycheck to paycheck and can’t pay small expenses, so they’re turning to Facebook peer-to-peer aid groups to quite literally beg for money.
The groups have names like “give me your money,” “PayPal Prayers and Blessings,” “App Blessings,” “Give Me Some $$$ (strangers helping strangers and paying it for…