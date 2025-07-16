The following is a reported look into a growing phenomenon online. To unlock more of my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, and to keep this newsletter alive, become a paid subscriber today. I cannot produce this newsletter without your financial support!

(If you are a paid subscriber, thank you for helping keep this newsletter alive).

Every day, Boeshi, a 20 year old college student, scrolls through social media, looking for new words and phrases. He tracks usage of words like huzz, soyboy, baddie, or mewing, not just to use in text messages with friends, but to invest in financially.