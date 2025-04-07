I’m in Las Vegas until later this week for NAB, the National Association of Broadcasters annual conference. I’m interviewing Dhar Mann on stage tomorrow, which will be up on YouTube in the coming weeks (subscribe to my channel here!). I’m also trying to finish off a few deep dive pieces that will be paywalled in the coming month. Become a paid subscriber today to read!

For the past week, half of TikTok has been enthralled with The Group Chat, a TikTok-native drama series by TikToker Sydney Jo (@thatgirlsydjo), who plays every single character of a show involving a group of girlfriends planning a night out. Each "episode" is essentially a vertical scene posted to Sydney’s page.

The first episode of the series amassed over 28 million views and The Group Chat has skyrocketed Sydney’s following. She recently surpassed 1.3 million followers.

The Group Chat follows the interpersonal dynamics of a group of young women planning a fun girls dinner. The central conflict surrounds Hailey and her attempt to bring her boyfriend Justin along. Justin, who speaks for the first time in a recent episode, is voiced by Charlie Puth, who became a fan of the show after it blew up.

The entire show is literally just Sydney acting out all the different girls in the chat, but I think what makes it resonate is how well she captures the subtle dynamics of communication between female friends. The show has spawned an endless stream of fan theories and commentary. The series is lo-fi and entirely rooted in the aesthetics of TikTok. “I don’t think I’ll ever watch real TV again,” one user posted.

In a world where every streaming platform and media company is desperately trying to “capture Gen Z,” it’s revealing that actual Gen Z creators are creating these highly compelling storylines on their own. Good narrative content doesn’t need budgets or backers, it needs community, relatability, and a creator who understands the dynamics of the internet. Sydney has ended multiple episodes with cliff hangers and fans in the comments post endlessly about what they think will happen next.

I think the community and the interactivity are part of what makes the series so compelling. People are role playing the different characters, pop culture accounts are doing episode recaps. Also the fact that the show features such a range of women, that almost every woman can see herself in one of the girls.

As I wrote last year, I think short-form content will continue to become more narrative and serialized. We’re seeing this trend across short-form platforms, and we’re seeing an explosion in apps like ReelShort, that provide bite-sized scripted narratives. As that happens, I do wonder if people’s viewing habits will shift from phone to TV. YouTube is already the number one streaming platform, and it’s telling that Skibidi Toilet, the first truly short-form native series, emerged there. But people still primarily consume TikToks and Reels etc by phone.

I think The Group Chat and even non scripted series like Reesa Teesa’s Who TF Did I Marry, which blew up last year, show that people actually want to invest in longer form content. They just want to be able to consume it piece by piece.

Why are right wingers still so obsessed with “Gen Z boss and a mini” video?

Over the weekend, more right wingers began resharing a viral video from an Australian skincare company where a group of women chant in a circle about various characteristics. You can watch the video here, it’s so benign it’s hard to even explain.

Let’s go back to the Australian TikTok. Back when it first went viral, I saw my fellow liberals express genuine confusion as to why it signified something so visceral for right-wing men. Perhaps all my time on right-wing Twitter has given me too much of an understanding of this, but basically, a lot of men (specifically, single and frustrated ones on the right who have a negative view of women) have a perplexingly reverse-SJW attitude toward women in the workplace. They believe women are part of an oppressor class, who has for some reason been granted unfair degrees of privilege in the form of being hired for fun, pretend jobs. In their mind, almost every working woman has an “email job,” specifically one that wasn’t available to men, and provides no value. Something like “Vice President of Pronouns.” They believe if AI replaced these unnecessary jobs, women would be rightfully forced to settle for schlubs (no self-improvement required on behalf of said schlubs) to avoid being destitute.

What I’m reading

On shitposting, Or, Aspirational Labor and Platform Hygiene

A deep-dive academic analysis of shitposting by Jess Rauchberg, a brilliant media and internet culture researcher - Mid Theory

Gen Z outlet says it proves young people will pay for news done the right way

RocaNews was founded in 2020 by three men in their 20s who were disillusioned with the news. - Press Gazette

Measles, MAHA, and “soft eugenics”

A look at the “soft eugenics” of the antivax movement. - Science Based Medicine

U.S. sent 238 migrants to Salvadoran mega-prison, most have no criminal records

CBS could not find criminal records for 75% of the 238 men the Trump admin sent to a Salvadoran prison, including a makeup artist, a soccer player and a food delivery driver. Of the 22% that even had records, the “vast majority” were for non-violent offenses. The Trump admin still insists, without a shred of evidence, that these people are “terrorists.” - CBS News

She Was a Gen Z Influencer for Kamala Harris. Now She’s Running for Congress

Deja Foxx, the 24-year-old activist vying to represent Arizona’s Seventh District, discusses how Democrats can resist Donald Trump’s “billionaire boy club” - Vanity Fair

How Track Star became every musician’s favorite TikTok show

A simple premise – identify the artist behind a song – has sparked viral interviews with Charli XCX, Ed Sheeran and many more. - GQ

User Mag news rundown

