Right now, we are witnessing a massive, systematic erasure of digital history. From war crime investigations to grassroots activism and historical archives, the "permanent" web is vanishing.



In my latest episode of Free Speech Friday, I break down the escalating censorship from Big Tech and governments that is burning our collective digital archive. Documentation of major historical events, war crimes, police violence, videos documenting things like ICE abductions, but also thousands of photos, websites, and archives that play a crucial role in documenting our cultural and political history are being systematically erased from the web.



This sort of mass censorship is escalating, especially as governments and tech platforms seek to remove any content that challenges mainstream media or government approved narratives. WACTH NOW, and please buy a paid subscription to this newsletter to support my work!

It’s Cheaper Than You Think to Bribe The Right Wing Media

It’s no secret that the right wing media ecosystem is flooded with writers, influencers, and media outlets that will happily accept bribes or dark money payments in exchange for positive coverage.