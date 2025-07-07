At 10:00am ET on July 4th, while most people were preparing for Fourth of July festivities, Shaun Maguire, a multi millionaire general partner at Sequoia Capital, the most esteemed venture capital firm in Silicon Valley, was rage tweeting about the “Death of the West.”

He posted on X; "[Zohran] Mamdani comes from a culture that lies about everything. It’s literally a virtue to lie if it advances his Islamist agenda. The West will learn this lesson the hard way."

Anti-Muslim hate is becoming extremely profitable in Silicon Valley as the tech industry pivots towards defense tech and embedding itself with the U.S. war machine. From funding Israeli defense startups to spreading racist conspiracy theories about Zohran Mamdani, VCs like Maguire are pushing a new brand of tech militarism.

Defense tech, AI surveillance, and far-right pro-Trump ideologies are merging in the tech world as Silicon Valley’s obsession with profit fuels a dangerous new era of "the war on terror 2.0." In my latest video, I dig into how Shaun Maguire is playing a leading role in this new landscape, and how VCs like him are building a future defined by endless war. Watch here!

