This morning, The Pew Research Center, a nonpartisan research organization, published a deep 122 page report that found that the news influencer landscape skews male and leans disproportionately conservative, creating a concerning imbalance in our online news landscape that could ultimately have profound political consequences.

The report is the result of months of research and analysis consisting of surveying over 10,000 U.S. adults about their news consumption habits and analyzing data from hundreds of news content creators across social platforms.

According to Pew's sample, men dominate the news influencer space space by a margin of roughly two to one, comprising 63% of all news content creators compared to just 30% who are women. This gender disparity is compounded by a political tilt: 27% of news influencers explicitly identify as conservative, significantly outnumbering the 21% who lean liberal—a gap that balloons on platforms like Facebook, where right-leaning influencers outnumber left-leaning ones by a staggering three-to-one ratio. 39% of news influencers explicitly identify as conservative on Facebook, compared with just 13% who identify as liberal.

Source: Pew Research

In a media environment where about 4 in 10 adults under 30 regularly get news from news content creators, this imbalance isn’t just inequitable—it’s a systemic distortion of public discourse that ultimately undermines democratic values, entrenches conservative messaging, and accelerates polarization. I've written before about how desperately the left needs to build an infrastructure to amass online influence, these stats highlight just how urgent that mission is.

Over the past two decades, as I outlined in my book, Extremely Online: The Untold Story of Fame, Influence, and Power on the Internet, our media ecosystem has become fragmented and entirely reoriented around online influence. Content creators are directly reshaping how millions of people understand the world and they largely come from outside traditional journalism. Just 23% of news influencers studied were currently or previously ever employed by a news organization.

Though Pew doesn't go into detail on why news influencers skew male and conservative, there are several factors feeding this slant. Though right-leaning content creators constantly accuse mainstream platforms of censoring their views, data definitively proves otherwise: conservative voices are consistently amplified across social media platforms, especially X (even before Elon) and Facebook.

Many studies have shown this over the years. A 2021 report published by the NYU Stern Center for Business and Human Rights, from disinformation expert Paul Barrett and researcher J Grant Sims offers a detailed debunkings. It found that claims of anti-conservative bias on social media are themselves “a form of disinformation: a falsehood with no reliable evidence to support it”.

Still, according to a 2020 study by the Pew Research Center, 90% of Republicans believe that their views are being censored online, and 69% of Republicans believe social media companies “generally support the views of liberals over conservatives."

“There is no evidence to support the claim that the major social media companies are suppressing, censoring or otherwise discriminating against conservatives on their platforms,” said Barrett, the disinformation researcher who worked on the report. “In fact, it is often conservatives who gain the most in terms of engagement and online attention, thanks to the platforms’ systems of algorithmic promotion of content.” Across social media, right wing content receives regular amplification while left wing content is suppressed.

Source: Pew Research

Social media platforms have also long boosted men's voices over women’s. The refusal to tamp down on misogynistic hate and harassment, or provide users with tools to protect themselves, has resulted in the silencing of women's voices across the internet. This dynamic is especially pronounced on platforms like YouTube and Twitter.

A 2022 report issued by the Center for Countering Digital Hate, a nonprofit dedicated to fighting online extremism, found that harassment against women was rampant on YouTube. “Videos pushing misinformation, hate and outright conspiracies targeting women are often monetized,” the report said. Washington Post reporting found that prominent male influencers on YouTube would regularly mobilize their audiences to attack women creators, driving women off the platform and silencing their voices.

Source: Pew Research

Source: Pew Research

Even when women content creators aren't directly targeted, they suffer gender bias that limits their reach.

One 2019 study of people who spoke at or conducted research presented at the largest academic meeting for health services researchers, found that even though women academic experts posted as frequently as male experts on Twitter and followed and engaged with similar numbers of people, they, amassed, on average, only half as many followers as their male colleagues. Male experts also got nearly double as many likes and reposts.

Source: Pew Research

Male news influencers often push narratives that exclude or marginalize female or nonbinary voices. The result is a media environment that caters disproportionately to male audiences and viewpoints.

"Men’s viewpoints are held paramount above women’s and women having any opinion often get shouted down and belittled when it comes to news topics, and we generally get abused for having one, full stop," Marverine Cole, a British journalist, recently told Press Gazette in an article on the lack of female news influencers.

Source: Pew Research

Source: Pew Research

This imbalance is compounded by algorithms that favor sensationalized and emotionally charged content that keeps users clicking, commenting, and sharing. Male influencers, particularly those with conservative or contrarian views, excel in this attention economy because their content sparks outrage or fervent agreement, both of which drive engagement.

TikTok stands out as the one bright spot in the social media-driven news landscape. The Pew report found that the platform offers a significantly more equal and progressive ecosystem for news influencers compared to other apps. Unlike Facebook, YouTube, X, and Instagram, where men dominate the influencer space, TikTok has the smallest gender gap, with 50% of its news influencers being men and 45% being women.

Source: Pew Research

Politically, TikTok also bucks the trend: it’s the only platform where right-leaning news influencers (25%) do not outnumber left-leaning ones (28%). TikTok also has a higher concentration of news content creators who identify as LGBTQ+ or advocate for LGBTQ+ rights (13%), which is more than double the proportion on other platforms.

As I've written previously, TikTok remains a hub for progressive activism online. But unfortunately, this has made the app the target of right wing ire and directly fed efforts to shut it down.

Overall, Pew's findings paint a concerning picture of the new online news landscape. The widespread dominance of conservative male voices in the news content creator world tilts public discourse toward reactionary right wing narratives, which are then boosted by algorithms that reward sensationalism and outrage.

As millions of young people turn to content creators for news, these gender and ideological disparities must be addressed. If we don't fight for change and build systems to amplify more women and progressive voices online, we will be stuck with a media landscape that continues to exacerbate inequality and warps our political landscape for the worse.

