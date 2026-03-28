Everyone is celebrating the ruling against Meta and Google in the landmark “social media addiction” trial, but they shouldn’t be. In this latest episode of my Free Speech Friday series, journalist Kat Tenbarge and I debunk a slew of misinformation about the landmark "social media addiction" trial in Los Angeles and the case in New Mexico.



The mainstream media is painting this as a victory for child safety, but the legal precedent being set is terrifying. Kat and I discuss New Mexico stealing real children's photos off the internet and using them as "bait" to entrap predators and forever link them to CSAM, and the secret funding behind a lot of "grassroots" child safety groups.

We also discuss how the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the repeal of Section 230 will lead to mass surveillance and censorship, the disturbing testimony from the LA trial that the media completely ignored, and the link between these lawsuits and the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025. [WACTH]

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