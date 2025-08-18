These ‘Child Online Safety’ Laws Do Not Protect Kids and Are A Gift To Big Tech

Marsha Blackburn is the co-sponsor of the Kids Online Safety Act, a dangerous censorship bill.

As age verification laws sweep the US and the prospect of a federal "online safety" law similar to the UK's gains momentum, boosters of these policies claim that they're necessary to rein in "Big Tech." In reality, the laws expand surveillance, threaten startups and independent communities, and further consolidate Big Tech's power.

All of this is part of the bipartisan effort to silence speech and crack down on dissent by dismantling free expression and civil liberties online. I wrote about how Big Tech is benefitting from these “child safety” laws this weekend in Zeteo.

