The panic over kids and smartphones has gone too far
+ Walz's big dad energy, a Meme-a-Thon in Brooklyn, and why so many car YouTubers are quitting
For the past several months, countless influential figures in U.S. politics and the media have been relentlessly pushing the idea that social media and cell phones are destroying the younger generation’s minds and causing an unprecedented mental health crisis among children.
This narrative has been championed by a mix of high profile pundits, concerned,…