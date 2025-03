This weekend, The New York Times published a glowing review of Extremely Online. Clay Shirky, a longtime hero of mine, wrote the review, calling the book a "terrific history of the online creator economy… [Lorenz] is a knowledgeable, opinionated guide to the ways internet fame has become fame, full stop."

Order your own copy of Extremely Online!

The NYT named the book among the 30 books to read…