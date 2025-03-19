To unlock more of my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

I cannot produce this newsletter without your financial support. Your money goes directly towards reporting costs.

In January I was back in Washington D.C. to cover the inauguration. Thousands of Trump supporters waited hours in sub freezing temperatures to catch a glimpse of the president at a rally held at the Capital Arena. Just minutes away, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president in the Capitol Rotunda. On the day of the inauguration,