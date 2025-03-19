The Rise and Fall of 'The Resistance'
+ Satellite fights, chatbot burnout, a furry ban, a loser contest, hawk walks, watercolor makeup, Zuck-trolling, and why GOP town halls are going viral
In January I was back in Washington D.C. to cover the inauguration. Thousands of Trump supporters waited hours in sub freezing temperatures to catch a glimpse of the president at a rally held at the Capital Arena. Just minutes away, Trump was sworn in as the 47th president in the Capitol Rotunda. On the day of the inauguration,