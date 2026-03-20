After his appearance at the Cesar Awards in Paris, the internet exploded with allegations that Jim Carrey had been replaced by a clone or body double. TikTok, X, and conspiracy communities are still convinced something is off, even after Jim Carrey came forward and said, “hey guys, that was actually me.” Then, last week, people began claiming Benjamin Netanyahu was a clone.



Will Sommer is a reporter at The Bulwark and he joined me on this week’s Power User podcast to break down how the Jim Carrey clone conspiracy reveals a lot about our modern information ecosystem. We discuss the rise of celebrity clone conspiracy theories from the Beatles to Avril Lavigne’s, how crowdsourced AI driven investigations are fueling them, and what exactly is making half the internet so convinced that major figures in Hollywood, media and politics are secret body doubles. [WATCH HERE]

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