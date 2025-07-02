To unlock more of my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

Over the past few weeks, YouTube Shorts has become overrun with AI Slop videos, featuring political figures as babies. Diaper Diplomacy, a channel that started just a couple weeks ago has already amassed over 45,000 subscribers and raked in millions of views by uploading AI slop recreations of political debates and political news moments.