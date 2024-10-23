Last week, Jillian Lavin, a young musician who goes by the stage name Spritely, posted a video detailing the ending her three-and-a-half-year relationship with her ex, who she moved to Texas for.

“Imagine,” she sings, “you live in L.A. with your boyfriend, and everything’s going amazing. Till he says, babe, I want to move back to Texas.” Lavin then sings about giving up her career, quitting her improv troupe, taking months off of work, and spending her entire savings on movers, only for him to dump her via a note that said they have nothing in common.

The video went mega viral and sparked thousands of comments on TikTok, Instagram and X. Immediately people began digging back through her past videos and analyzing every minute detail of their relationship. People called Lavin delusional and chastised her for not recognizing signs of his disinterest.

The entire phenomena felt similar to the Couch Guy fiasco, where a young man and woman had their lives torn apart after the guy was seeming unexcited to see his girlfriend enter the room in a TikTok video. Obviously the key difference here is that Lavin introduced the topic of her relationship to the masses intentionally. However, as Rebecca Jennings wrote in 2022, “The real toxicity within this sort of discourse comes not from viewers but from the web sleuth dynamics that play out afterward.”

E.J. Dickson at The Cut spoke to Lavin, and you can read the full interview here. Lavin opens up about her move, the note her ex gave her, why she decided to make a video about it.

Lavin said that the reaction to her viral moment has played out wildly differently across platforms. “Somebody on Twitter reposted the video, and it got a bunch of views there and the comments were more mean, like ‘This woman’s crazy. It’s her fault for moving,”’” she said. “Whereas on Instagram and places where I posted it directly, it was way more people having compassion.”

She also said that she would give up all of the viral attention and “probably the most success” she has had in her entire career, to get back together with him. GIRL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The story behind those viral MrBeast ‘Fuck Israel’ billboards

Last week, a bunch of billboards around Chicago were hacked to display anti-Israel messages allegedly from MrBeast. The signs were next to a highway and read “Fuck Israel” and “Death to Israel” on top of a Palestinian flag, with MrBeast’s face. The bottom read “Paid for by MrBeast LLC.” MrBeast immediately issued a statement through a spokesperson explaining that he didn’t pay for the billboards and would have them removed.

Investigative reporter Ryan Fae spoke to the hacker behind the stunt. The hacker told Ryan that they simply wanted to “bring attention to the genocide in Palestine,” and that they “have nothing but respect for Jewish people that condemn the genocide."

The hacker used a search tool called Zoomeye to find internet-connected billboard backends without a password or with default credentials in order to gain access and upload his messages. "I actually don't know where any [billboards] are until they're spotted," the hacker said.

One billboard appeared in a community with a large Jewish population, but the hacker said that they didn’t even know where the messages would be displayed. "Pretty sure the IP said South Dakota actually," they told Ryan. The hacker also said they have no beef with MrBeast, they simply wanted to gain attention.

It’s unclear whether the hacker acted alone. In their conversation with Ryan they greeted the now-defunct group SiegedSec, a group of "gay furry hackers" that hacked the Heritage Foundation in July.

Bernie Sanders streamed with a catboy Vtuber

Bernie Sanders steamed on Twitch last night with top streamers Pokimane, Valkyrae, Austinshow and others to rally support for Kamala Harris. Sanders criticized Trump and discussed issues like the minimum wage and healthcare. The event is part of an ongoing effort by both parties to engage younger voters through digital platforms.

A bunch of high-profile guests popped into the stream including Star Wars actor Mark Hamill, YouTuber Hank Green, and Mark Cuban.

The best moment, however, was when the group tried to explain the concept of a VTuber (video below). Streamer/YouTuber Sykkuno showed up to the stream in a catboy animated avatar, and the group explained to Bernie that Vtubers are basically content creators who stream or create videos in a virtual costume.

What I’m reading

Why Meta Is Filling Your Facebook and Instagram Feeds With Bots

For social media companies, slop isn't a problem — they see it as the future. - NY Mag

AI Detectors Falsely Accuse Students of Cheating—With Big Consequences

About two-thirds of teachers report regularly using tools for detecting AI-generated content. At that scale, even tiny error rates can add up quickly. - Bloomberg

Ethel Cain says we are in an irony epidemic – is she right?

The American Teenager singer recently posted an essay on Tumblr criticizing how meme culture fuels anti-intellectualism. - Dazed

Man vs. Machine: The Wonderful World of Waymo

Writer Madison Huizinga reflects on her first Waymo ride. - Cafe Hysteria

Calm-mongering is killing people

Calm-mongering is a propaganda technique that promotes a false sense of security, and it has become rampant online. - Typing Monkeys

YouTuber Markiplier Got Passes From Everyone in Hollywood — So, He Made a Hit His Way

Markiplier’s Podcast spent the weekend on Amazon Prime Video's most watched TV chart, but it didn't get there through traditional channels. - THR

More fun stuff

Netflix is trying to make better movies.

Gen Z are buying pre-made trinkets, bag charms, etc. to “jane birkin-ify” their bags.

An absolutely wild story in WIRED that explains why Kevin from the Office recorded himself calling for the overthrow of the president of Moldova.

Far right content creator Tim Pool announces he will be stepping back from full time content production after his Russian propaganda money dried up.

Daze, a creative, AI-powered messaging app for Gen Z, is blowing up prelaunch.

For the past few months, David Farrier has been interviewing victims of a man known widely around Melbourne, Australia as "fake seizure guy.”

New York Magazine cannot stop laundering the images of far right extremists. Jason Wilson, an investigative reporter covering far right extremism, did a great thread breaking down all of the horrific things Chris Rufo has done that NY Mag left out or glossed over in their story. I am begging the media to stop boosting fascist activists as notable media figures!

Drug-sniffing police dogs are intercepting abortion pills in the mail.

Young people are reinventing “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” using TikTok therapy/self-help speak.

This truly unhinged tweet is already instant copypasta.

Here’s how much social media managers are making.

Jake Paul is set to open 25 sports bars in partnership with bar chain Dog Haus. Paul will develop menu collaborations and stage meet-and-greets with fans at various locations. Dog Haus will also host fight night events across its locations.

This PR fail is one for the books: Intuit asked The Verge to delete part of a pretty mild exchange with its CEO about the company’s decades-long efforts to block free tax filing for Americans. The Verge declined, published the request, named the comms chief demanding it, and highlighted the exchange for readers to decide for themselves.

