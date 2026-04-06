I’m in San Francisco all week for an A.I. conference called HumanX. I’m looking to connect with AI founders and anyone at the big AI companies who’d be up for grabbing a coffee while I’m here. So if that’s you, get in touch!

I’ll be writing about some of what I see/learn at this conference later this week or next depending on how hectic things get. In the meantime, here’s this week’s newsletter…

After his Wichita school district began installing AI cameras in school busses, local bus driver Kent Myrtle began been fighting back. He got himself thrown out of a safety hearing and has been trying to sound the alarm to local press about potential privacy concerns with the new AI surveillance tech.

From Wichita to Massachusetts, school districts are partnering with AI companies to implement "real-time monitoring" and "hazard detection” AI cameras.

I had Myrtle on to discuss what’s happening in his district, the "safety" claims around AI threat detection, AI systems mistaking bags of chips for weapons, how school buses are being turned into roving surveillance machines for law enforcement, and more. [WATCH]

What I’m reading