Every single time you leave a comment, post a review, or send a message, you are being protected by a law called Section 230, and right now, politicians on both sides of the aisle are trying to destroy it.

Section 230 is the legal foundation for the modern internet. It’s why websites can host comments, forums, reviews, group chats, marketplaces, and social platforms without being sued into oblivion. It’s why Wikipedia exists.

In this video, I break down what Section 230 actually is, why it was created, and how it shaped the internet as we know it. I uncover the forgotten history of the internet, from the early legal battles of CompuServe and Prodigy to the landmark Zeran v. AOL ruling.

I explore why the “Big Tech” narrative is a lie, how repealing Section 230 would actually crush small creators and marginalized communities, and why recent efforts like FOSTA-SESTA have already been a disaster for human rights, marginalized communities, small forums, nonprofits, and independent creators.

Despite what politicians and pundits claim, NONE of this is about protecting big tech companies. The fight over Section 230 is about who controls online speech, who gets a voice, and whether the internet remains an open space for all of us, or becomes a tightly controlled AI-surveilled hellscape dominated by censorship and corporate consolidation.

I dive deep into internet history, free expression and the growing push for mass online censorship. If you care about free speech, online communities, privacy, or the future of the internet (which you should!!!), this fight affects YOU, whether you realize it or not.

