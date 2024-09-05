Stop letting right wing influencers cosplay as ‘independent’ media
+ Inside a Russian influence operation, a 'Who TF Did I Marry' TV show, TikTok's alien invasion, and why Gen Zs love choking each other out
We need to know who is funding the creator economy
Yesterday, a federal indictment revealed that a Tennessee media company working with right-wing influencers including Benny Johnson, Tim Pool, Dave Rubin, and Lauren Southern, was receiving significant funding from the Russian state-sponsored network RT to push Russian disinformation.
The indictment is ab…