To unlock more of my reporting on how the internet is reshaping politics, business, media, and culture, and to read my deep dives into emerging online spaces and internet trends, become a paid subscriber today!

I cannot produce this newsletter without your financial support. Your money goes directly towards reporting costs.

A content creator decides where to travel next

This week I moderated a panel at the National Association of Broadcasters annual conference in Last Vegas with Dhar Mann, a massive content creator with who publishes scripted shows with motivational messages.

If you don’t know who Dhar Mann is, he’s basically the Mr. Beast of Facebook video. He has amassed tens of billions of views on the platform alone. He’s huge on YouTube, IG, and TikTok. His viral content success has allowed him to open a 100,000 square foot studio in Burbank where he shoots all of his content. Dhar has over 150 employees from script writers, to a wardrobe department, to a sprawling post production assembly line.

One thing he said to me while we were on stage that I found so interesting, is that, though he has always had a global audience, for years it never made sense to cultivate fandoms in secondary markets because the CPMs are so much lower outside of the U.S. and English speaking countries. He said that just a couple years ago it cost him $200,000 annually to dub his content into another language.