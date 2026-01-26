Last week, Brooklyn Beckham, the 26 year old son of Victoria and David Beckham, posted a 7 slide essay on Instagram Stories, accusing his parents of controlling his entire life and disrespecting his wife Nicola Peltz. Immediately, he was hit with a tidal wave of backlash.

Right wingers have pounced on this drama with Candace Owens, House in Habit, Brett Cooper, and others pushing the idea that Nicola Pelz is yet another “Meghan Markle” and that Brooklyn is “Prince Harry 2.0,” aka another privileged son being manipulated by an evil woman into betraying his family.

Kat Tenbarge joined me to break down what Brooklyn actually said, how tabloids and influencers are distorting the story, why Nicola Peltz was instantly cast as the villain, and what it reveals about how society reacts when men set boundaries with powerful families.

We discuss boy mom culture, media manipulation, and why cutting off family still triggers moral panic. We also talk about how PR machines operate, how smear campaigns are constructed, and why the public constantly blames women for men’s choices.

While this seems like your standard celebrity drama, it actually reveals a lot about how our culture treats men, the normalization of gender-based violence and how propaganda works in the digital age. I hope you’ll watch!!

What I’m reading