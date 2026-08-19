Last week, Mark Zuckerberg published a massive 6,500-word manifesto laying out an aggressive vision for the future of AI. He talked about a future where everyone would have their own personal superintelligence that will know everything about you.

So I sat down with New York Times technology reporter Mike Isaac, who has covered Meta for more than a decade, to unpack what Zuck is really proposing and why Meta is making such an aggressive push into AI right now.

We discuss Meta’s battles with OpenAI and Anthropic, Zuckerberg’s renewed embrace of open models, the company’s massive data center buildout, the backlash against AI infrastructure, and why Meta may be trying to position itself as the alternative to the AI safety movement.

We also get into the biggest problem with Zuckerberg’s vision, and Mike explains why Zuckerberg is suddenly talking to the media again (he called Mike and a few other reporters personally), how far behind Meta really is in the AI race, what the company’s next generation of AI agents could look like, and what to watch for at Meta Connect. If you like my work, please buy a paid subscription to support my reporting!

Join DeleteMe and get your data off the internet for 20% off

A complete stranger can buy your home address right now for a few dollars and it’s totally legal. They can get other sensitive information on you like your birthday, phone number, and even see family members you’re connected to. All of this data can be used by bad actors, because data broker websites don’t distinguish who’s buying the data. This raises your risk of scams, harassment, and doxing.

That’s why I use DeleteMe – the sponsor of this post. It’s a hands-free service and their team removes your personal information from hundreds of data brokers.

It’s easy to use you and their privacy reports reveal just how much information they can find on you. DeleteMe also verifies that your data is on a broker’s site before sending a removal request, so your info isn’t being spread around unnecessarily. They also use their own tech and don’t outsource to third parties. Most of all, they’re trusted by people who take safety seriously including journalists and creators like me.

Get 20% off DeleteMe consumer plans when you go to joindeleteme.com/TAYLOR20 and use promo code TAYLOR20 at checkout.

What I’m reading