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Bill Gates Daughter's $43M Tech Scandal

+ Kimi K3 tea, promptonyms, friendly fraud, robot marriage, Disney's AI series, Bean Soup Theory, Katie Porter's BookTok pivot, follower fraud, & how dash cameras have become content-creation machines
Taylor Lorenz
Jul 20, 2026
∙ Paid

Affiliate marketing is one of the biggest industries on the internet, but one of Silicon Valley’s hottest AI startups may have been abusing it.

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