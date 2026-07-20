Affiliate marketing is one of the biggest industries on the internet, but one of Silicon Valley’s hottest AI startups may have been abusing it.
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Bill Gates Daughter's $43M Tech Scandal
+ Kimi K3 tea, promptonyms, friendly fraud, robot marriage, Disney's AI series, Bean Soup Theory, Katie Porter's BookTok pivot, follower fraud, & how dash cameras have become content-creation machines
Jul 20, 2026
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