A new form of techno-spirituality is spreading like wildfire across the internet. Thousands and thousands of people are claiming that ChatGPT is sentient and that the AI is a type of all knowing god, or that it has been sent from the future or an alien civilization to save us.

In my latest video, I deep into the rise of ChatGPT/A.I. worship and unpack how decades of pop culture influences have primed us to view technology as god-like. I talk about how and when tech became fused with spirituality, dig into what the academic research on this topic says, and what we need to do to stop people from falling victim to this cycle.

