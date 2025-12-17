A little over a year ago I quit my job to go full time independent. We desperately need a robust independent media ecosystem to hold power to account, and the only reason I’m able to do the work I do— My bi-weekly videos, my Free Speech Friday series educating people on civil liberties, my work reporting on LGBTQ rights, my deep dive anaysis content, my tech policy and civil rights advocacy work, and so much more— is because of those of you who pay to support this newsletter.

Since the vast majority of my paid subscribers signed up right after I went independent, these next couple months are extremely essential. I have ZERO ongoing brand partnerships or advertisers, I take ZERO in dark money funding, I have ZERO financial backers. Everything I make and my ability to remain a journalist is 100% funded by you.

I hope that if you like my work, you’ll renew your subscription or purchase a paid one and give me the opportunity to remain independent. 🙏

You can buy a gift subscription (as a great last minute holiday gift!)

And, if you prefer not to subscribe on Substack btw, I’m also now on Patreon!!