For years, ICE’s public affairs was run like any other routine government communications shop. They posted public service announcements and news releases, mostly to their own website where very few Americans would ever see.

But since Trump’s second term, ICE has rapidly transformed itself into an influencer-style media machine, churning out non-stop viral videos of tactical operations and immigration raids.

ICE’s social media strategy and ability to dominate the internet has come to serve as a blueprint for other Trump administration agencies, and their relentless focus on dominating the internet is already reshaping public opinion on immigrants.

My former colleague Drew Harwell has been covering ICE’s social media blitz and he joined me on my podcast this week to discuss the inside information he uncovered about how ICE’s internet meme team operates, what their internal chat logs reveal about their approach to the internet, and a how this previously under the radar federal law enforcement became a deadly “influencer-style media machine.”

