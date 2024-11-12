A few days ago newsletter writer

, “Does anybody else feel like the red heart emoji has been totally ruined for them?” Normally, Lewis said that she punctuates her messages with a ❤️ . But since the election, she’s worried that the heart carries political implications.

“I feel like a red heart emoji implies MAGA,” she said, “and so I no longer know how to punctuate my sentences. I guess I’ll have to go back to using an exclamation mark…Because the red heart for me is dead, at least for a while.”

@caseymorrowlewisit’s giving MAGA Tiktok failed to load.



The heart emoji has been a mainstay in our digital lexicon for decades. Initially added to the Unicode character set back in 1993, the red heart emoji in its current form was later included in the first set of emoji for iPhone in 2008. It remains the second-most popular emoji of all time behind the crying laughing emoji, according to Emojipedia, and is used ubiquitously in texts, tweets, and to express love, support, and solidarity.

But now, the ❤️ emoji has become associated with the political aesthetic of Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement, and many liberal internet users are abandoning it, saying that it has taken on a new meaning.

Lewis’ TikTok post amassed over 117,000 views and thousands of comments. “I accidentally used [the red heart emoji] yesterday and QUICKLY had to clarify,” a user named Libby replied. “All week I haven’t used ❤️ for this reason 🤣,” a user named Jessica posted.

TikTokers commented that they are now using the heart emoji in other color options, especially the deep blue heart 💙, which many Democrats have been using on Kamala-related posts. “[The red heart emoji] gives me a deep ick now,” a user posted. “I refuse to use it anymore. I like the blue hearts or black hearts, but not together because that feels too ‘blue line’ adjacent.”

Emojis, once simple tools for enhancing online communication, have evolved into complex markers of identity, ideology, and cultural nuance. Since becoming popular in the early 2010s, emoji have evolved from basic text add-ons to nuanced symbols that carry social cues and, increasingly, political implications.

And, in recent years, as digital communication has become more meme-based and visual, the meaning of emojis has become more fluid and politicized.

“Things are becoming more politicized online,” said Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, an emoji encyclopedia, and a former vice chair of the Unicode Emoji Subcommittee. “Increased politicization makes people want to put their politics front and center, and emoji is something we all have on our phones. Why would you not use one to push your political beliefs?”

One of the earliest emojis to take on political meaning was the raised fist emoji ✊. Originally used to show unity and support for various causes, the symbol became an expression of solidarity and resistance during the early days of the Black Lives Matter movement in the early- to mid-2010s.

During Trump's first presidential run in 2016, The American flag emoji 🇺🇸 was adopted by Trump supporters to express their support for the nationalistic MAGA movement.

A few years later, in 2019, the peach emoji 🍑 — initially created to represent a fruit but famously transformed into a stand-in for a human butt – became an anti-Trump #resistance symbol and "protest emoji".

Around the same time, the OK hand gesture emoji 👌, once a benign sign of approval, was added to the Anti-Defamation League's hate symbol database after it was co-opted by extremist groups online.

Now, emoji provide political groups across the ideological spectrum with a visual shorthand to express their identities online. The rose emoji 🌹 is widely associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Mainstream Democrat supporters often use the blue heart 💙 and blue wave emoji 🌊 to identify themselves, especially during this recent election season. Anarchist groups use the black flag 🏴 or skull and crossbones ☠️ to signify opposition to centralized power. Women’s rights advocates sometimes use the purple heart 💜 to advocate for gender equality and reproductive rights. Nationalist and far-right groups have adopted the eagle 🦅.

Meanwhile, emojis like the rainbow flag 🏳️‍🌈 and the hijab emoji 🧕, aimed at promoting inclusivity, have faced backlash from right wing groups. Activists have also been trying to make the Tibetan flag emoji happen for years now, to no avail. (The flag is banned in mainland China).

Jennifer 8. Lee, a member of the Emoji Standard and Research Working Group at the Unicode Consortium, said she has seen first-hand how emojis shift in meaning over time. As a nonprofit focused on creating universal text encoding standards, Unicode maintains neutrality, aiming to make emojis adaptable across cultures rather than dictating what they should mean. “Emoji meanings shift much like words do over time,” Lee said.

A 2023 research study presented at the Conference on Computational Humanities Research found that a person's political leanings affect what emojis they choose to use regularly, even when those emoji don't have direct political meaning. For instance, they found that users on the left were more likely to use the ✌️and 🌱 emoji, while those on the right were likelier to employ the 💪 and 💯 emoji.

When the researchers ran a count to identify the single-word terms most frequently co-occurring with the 💯 emoji in users' Twitter bios, they found that the words “God,” “catholic,” “fatherland,” “patriot,” “power,” “honor,” and “babieslivesmatter,” were among those that appeared most often.

"We argue that unrecognized political emoji such as the 💯 play a role in political language," the study authors wrote.

Lee said that Unicode has scaled back the addition of new emoji in recent years. “It’s really dialed down now,” she said, regarding Unicode’s emoji approval process. “We’re only adding six to ten new emojis a year, compared to 30 or 40 a few years ago. We’re thoughtful about what makes it onto the keyboard.”

When it comes to hearts, though, Unicode has been generous, adding a slew of new colors over the years, beyond the traditional red. There are even hand-heart symbols now 🫶 for those looking for a less conventional way to spread the love.

Keith Broni, editor in chief Emojipedia, said that those having anxiety about using the red heart emoji in the wake of the U.S. election shouldn’t worry too much. “I would bet my livelihood that less than 1% of red heart emoji usage across social platforms [globally] is to reflect the MAGA movement,” he said.

Personally, I do not consider the red heart emoji MAGA. But, if you are on the hunt for a new emoji to express love and affection, I wrote an entire piece for The Atlantic years ago detailing why the pink wifi heart 💓 is the superior heart emoji.

While the classic red emoji heart communicates bland and generic love, the Wi-Fi heart stands for something deeper and more essential, and so far, it has yet to be politicized. 💓

What I’m reading

We Need Internet Culture Journalism More Than Ever

Getting mainstream legacy media newsrooms to care about internet culture journalism has proven to be a herculean feat. Will this election change that? - Passionfruit

Can Democrats Compete With the Rogan-verse?

As podcasters and YouTubers helped deliver the bro vote to Donald Trump, Democrats are facing criticism for not engaging enough with nontraditional media on the right—or elevating voices on the left. - Vanity Fair (I’m in this article!)

More fun stuff

TikTok astrologers are convinced this election isn’t over.

The Hollywood assistant is disappearing.

There’s a raging debate in the tattoo community right now on whether tattoo artists should use AI.

There’s a guy on TikTok who runs a company where you can complain about your boss anonymously and he goes to your work to curse them out for you.

Most young women get their news from TikTok and most young men get their news from YouTube, X, and Reddit, according to a new poll.

A Chinese retail chain has swapped traditional mannequins in their stores for real women walking on treadmills wearing their clothes.

Benny Blanco was featured in People’s sexiest man alive issue (NOTE: has not been confirmed the sexiest man! He’s just featured in the issue), and people are mad about it.

The plague of lookalike contests continues with a Dev Patel lookalike contest in SF. It was all very wholesome and the winner held up a photo of his girlfriend at the end.

Donald Trump has become the largest holder of $PNUT, a meme coin named after P’nut the squirrel who became a conservative icon in the days before the election, with price surging 300% after Binance listing announcement.

Meet the day traders using astrology to game the stock market.

I’ve been loving Stanford Daily columnist Chloe Shannon Wong’s column “Chronically Online,” where she interviews Stanford students immersed in the world of the internet. Wong has written about how Stanford students are using LinkedIn, how current students are reflecting on viral college admissions videos, and, this week, she spotlighted several current students at Stanford who are also influencers.

Exhausted from the presidential campaign, people are starting to celebrate Christmas earlier this year.

The Emma Chamberlain x Warby Parker collab drops this week.

Big logos are out, tiny logos are in.

Donald Trump's granddaughter Kai, 17, has launched a career as a golf influencer while still in high school and just uploaded her election night vlog.

Puppy pampering videos are my new relaxation fixation.

Streamer on streamer violence: Kick streamer Jack Doherty, who recently crashed his car on livestream, kept gifting Kai Cenat subs while Kai was hyping him up into thinking they might do a collab. In the end, Kai got Jack to gift 300 subs, nearly $3,000, only to mock him.

Crypto researcher and independent journalist Molly White made an excellent list of the blogs and websites she reads.

The 7 best quotes from Netflix’s Martha Stewart documentary: “Those prosecutors should have been put in a Cuisinart turned on high.”

