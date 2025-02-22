Last night I broke the story that conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair, who recently birthed Elon Musk’s 13th child, is suing the billionaire for sole custody of their son. She also filed a petition to force Musk to legally confirm paternity.

The link in the headline of the email from last night is broken, so I wanted to re-share the working link here.

After I broke the story, a bunch of major news outlets and big time Substackers picked it up. Unfortunately, every single one neglected to credit me. I know with People it was unintentional, so truly no hate to them, but as an independent journalist who relies 100% on user support, these decisions really affect my bottom line.

Here you can see that even though I broke the story and published it hours before anyone else, I’m being outranked by the bigger publication on Google:

I spent a significant amount of time landing this scoop and reporting this story out. Good reporting doesn’t just appear, it takes work to produce. I hope to continue to report on Musk, but chasing these stories down takes resources.

