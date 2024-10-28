User Mag

How Substack's follow feature betrays its original mission
The follow button is a powerful discovery tool that is proven to help writers gain subscribers. It's also a step away from creator ownership.
  
Taylor Lorenz
The ‘Black Insurrectionist’ account is run by a white man
+ Lily Allen's feet pic empire, Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look alike contest, influencers are monetizing cancer, and more
  
Taylor Lorenz
Halloween has gone full brain rot
Are meme costumes destroying the holiday or helping us process our internet-mediated reality?
  
Taylor Lorenz
The woman behind the viral Texas breakup speaks
+ Bernie learns about VTubers, Gaddafi's steampunk grandson, Gen Z is “jane birkin-ifying" bags, and more
  
Taylor Lorenz
We need to start recognizing stan psyops
+ peak Chicken Shop date, policefluencers, proteinmaxxed ice cream, and the best outfits from the Tompkins Square Halloween dog parade
  
Taylor Lorenz
My afternoon with The Rizzler
+ why 'dumb phones' suck, an update on Sam Altman's crypto orb, Skibidi Trump, and more
  
Taylor Lorenz
Democracy dies on Instagram
+ Russell Brand’s wifi amulet, MrBeast flopping!?, thinspo Twitter, and more
  
Taylor Lorenz
The '#1 restaurant in Austin' doesn't exist
+ the 'HBO of short-form,' competitive daydreamers, free Blockbuster, and inside THR's Creator's issue party
  
Taylor Lorenz
TikTokers are spreading North Korean propaganda to sell supplements
+ Caroline Calloway might die in a hurricane, TikTok moral panic, Spirit Halloween is pivoting to Christmas, and more
  
Taylor Lorenz
The Snoopy fan account political war
+ AI baby peacocks, Elon's fake texts, and how nostalgia accounts are destroying pop culture history
  
Taylor Lorenz
4
Introducing User Magazine
Why I'm leaving legacy media to pursue independent journalism
  
Taylor Lorenz
