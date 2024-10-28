Subscribe
How Substack's follow feature betrays its original mission
The follow button is a powerful discovery tool that is proven to help writers gain subscribers. It's also a step away from creator ownership.
1 hr ago
Taylor Lorenz
40
The ‘Black Insurrectionist’ account is run by a white man
+ Lily Allen's feet pic empire, Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look alike contest, influencers are monetizing cancer, and more
22 hrs ago
Taylor Lorenz
66
4
Halloween has gone full brain rot
Are meme costumes destroying the holiday or helping us process our internet-mediated reality?
Oct 24
Taylor Lorenz
78
2
The woman behind the viral Texas breakup speaks
+ Bernie learns about VTubers, Gaddafi's steampunk grandson, Gen Z is “jane birkin-ifying" bags, and more
Oct 23
Taylor Lorenz
114
2
We need to start recognizing stan psyops
+ peak Chicken Shop date, policefluencers, proteinmaxxed ice cream, and the best outfits from the Tompkins Square Halloween dog parade
Oct 20
Taylor Lorenz
157
2
My afternoon with The Rizzler
+ why 'dumb phones' suck, an update on Sam Altman's crypto orb, Skibidi Trump, and more
Oct 18
Taylor Lorenz
99
Democracy dies on Instagram
+ Russell Brand’s wifi amulet, MrBeast flopping!?, thinspo Twitter, and more
Oct 16
Taylor Lorenz
157
1
The '#1 restaurant in Austin' doesn't exist
+ the 'HBO of short-form,' competitive daydreamers, free Blockbuster, and inside THR's Creator's issue party
Oct 14
Taylor Lorenz
138
2
TikTokers are spreading North Korean propaganda to sell supplements
+ Caroline Calloway might die in a hurricane, TikTok moral panic, Spirit Halloween is pivoting to Christmas, and more
Oct 9
Taylor Lorenz
119
4
The Snoopy fan account political war
+ AI baby peacocks, Elon's fake texts, and how nostalgia accounts are destroying pop culture history
Oct 7
Taylor Lorenz
202
4
Introducing User Magazine
Why I'm leaving legacy media to pursue independent journalism
Oct 1
Taylor Lorenz
666
21
September 2024
The business of scanning kids faces is booming
Online age checks could fuel a profound expansion in government oversight of the internet and create an "authoritarian nightmare," so why are they…
Sep 23
Taylor Lorenz
58
7
